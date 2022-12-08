Last date for LLB admission confirmation today

Aurangabad: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) announced that the last date to confirm admission on the institute-level round of admissions for the LLB-three-year course is December 7.

It may be noted that the SCETC completed the first and second Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds of the course between September 29 and November 25. The aspirants were allowed to fill their online options for institute-level admissions from November 29 to December 3. The online merit list was displayed on Monday.

Those who are selected can take admissions as per the merit list up to 7. The cut-off date for admission is December 10. The students were informed that no admission after the cut-off date will be given.