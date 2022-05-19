Last date to join selected AYUSH colleges for admissions today

Aurangabad, May 19:

The last date for reporting to the selected college in the seventh Mop-Up round of health science colleges is May 20. The sixth Mop-Up round ended last week. The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine- Ministry of AYUSH, the National Commission for Homoeopathy and director of Medical Education and Research-Mumbai extended the last date.

In view of this extension, the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) decided to conduct a Mop-Up seventh round for State quota vacant seats of AYUSH and Allied courses ( like BAMS, BUMS) in Government, Private Aided and Corporation Colleges across the State. This round included seats available due to not joining of allotted seats after Mop Up round -VI.

The selection list was declared on May 17 while candidates can join and fill the status retention form in the selected colleges up to May 20. The vacancy created at private colleges due to betterment or shifting during Mop Up round-VII is permitted to fill from waitlisted candidates.