Last date to submit objections on MHT-CET answer keys today; result to be out on June 12

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The candidates who have an objection or grievance about the answer keys of MHT-CET can submit it on May 28.

The answer key, question paper and candidates' responses were released on Friday. The last date to submit the objections and grievances is May 28.

More than 6 lakh candidates registered for the test which is conducted for the first year admission to full-time undergraduate degrees in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses in Government, and private unaided colleges of the State for the academic year 2023-24.

The examination was divided into two groups. The first group is Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and while another is Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). The candidates of the first group appeared for the test between Mau 9 and 14 while the date for the second group was from May 15 to 20.

Candidates will have to click on the link to raise their objections. The link for the PCM group is (https://assessment.mhexam.com/OT/CET/account/login) while for PCB it is (https://assessment.mhexam.com/OT/CETPCB/account/login).

Box

Result to be out on June 12

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) which is the admission authority, will appoint an expert team to study the objections on or before June 11. Once experts submit the report, the SCETC will announce the result on June 12.