Last date to upload for Ph D confirmation letter today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 19, 2022 11:05 PM2022-05-19T23:05:02+5:302022-05-19T23:05:02+5:30
Aurangabad, May 19: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) announced the aspirants of fellowship should upload an undertaking to ...
Aurangabad, May 19:
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) announced the aspirants of fellowship should upload an undertaking to seek Ph D admission confirmation letter.
Hundreds of researchers from BAMU got admission to Ph D and applied for the fellowship of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI).
The researchers who received a provisional admission letter, attached it with the fellowship application form. SARTHI asked the candidates to submit a confirmation letter which is issued only after completion of Pre-Ph D course work in Bamu.
Considering the students' problems, the university asked the candidates to submit an undertaking to seek a confirmation letter by May 20. The deadline for the submission of confirmation for the fellowship aspirants is May 27.Open in app