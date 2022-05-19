Last date to upload for Ph D confirmation letter today

Aurangabad, May 19:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) announced the aspirants of fellowship should upload an undertaking to seek Ph D admission confirmation letter.

Hundreds of researchers from BAMU got admission to Ph D and applied for the fellowship of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI).

The researchers who received a provisional admission letter, attached it with the fellowship application form. SARTHI asked the candidates to submit a confirmation letter which is issued only after completion of Pre-Ph D course work in Bamu.

Considering the students' problems, the university asked the candidates to submit an undertaking to seek a confirmation letter by May 20. The deadline for the submission of confirmation for the fellowship aspirants is May 27.