Last day to submit nomination papers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Tuesday (December 30) is the last day for filing nomination forms for the municipal corporation elections. The sale of forms will continue until 2 pm, and candidates will be allowed to submit their forms until 3 pm. Before 3 pm, either the candidate or a proposer/seconder submitting the form on their behalf may do so in the office of the Election Returning Officer (ERO). Anyone outside the office after 3 pm will not be able to submit the form.

There are nine EROs in the city. All EROs’ offices are checking nomination forms as they are submitted. On Monday, most candidates got their forms verified. Some candidates submitted dummy forms, while others submitted the party’s official forms, including candidates from Shinde Sena. On Tuesday, only the filing of forms will take place from 11 am to 3 pm.

The municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth said, “The nomination process is simple and straightforward. No form will be rejected for a minor reason. If there is any error in the form, the candidate will be allowed to correct it immediately. The candidate does not need to be present in person while filing the form; a proposer or seconder can submit it on their behalf. Also, no bond paper is required for the affidavit; a simple affidavit on plain paper will suffice.”