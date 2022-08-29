Last meeting of elected Mgmt Council members to be held today

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

The last meeting of elected members of the Management Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will be held at Osmanabad sub-centre on August 30.

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled for August 16. One of the MC members Sanjay Nimbalkar had threatened to not allow the meeting smoothly as the members did not get prior information about it. So, the meeting was deferred. Now, it will be organised on August 30.

This will be the last meeting of the elected MC members as their term will expire on August 31. The university officers are keeping mum over details of the meeting.