Lata Kela takes over as Inner Wheel Club prez; Sunita Shete is secretary, Rashmi Chechani VP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The installation ceremony of the Inner Wheel Club (Aurangabad Lotus) took place here recently in the presence of chief guest Dr Megha Rajput, guest of honour Usha Dhamne and newly-appointed administrator for the Zone 4 Vaishali Sadgule. Lata Kela took over as the new president of the Club while Sunita Shete as secretary.

The rest of the office-bearers are as follows: Vice-president - Rashmi Chechani; treasurer - Monali Lakde; International Service Officer - Varsha Kandharkar; editor - Chandrakala Shinde; and Club Correspondent - Shubhangi Palve. Chechani proposed a vote of thanks.

Immediate past president Swati More, members Parlin Singh, Smita Kolte, Nikita Agrawal, Poonam Soni, Sarika Kshatriya, and Jayanti Malkhare were among those present. The Club has vowed to take up various social activities throughout the year including tree plantation and welfare programmes at destitute homes and old age homes.