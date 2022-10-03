Latur to manufacture Vande Bharat special trains

- Vaishnaw claimed connecting region under Gati Shakti scheme; committed for railway

development of Marathwada.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

The Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur will be manufacturing ‘Vande Bharat’ coaches which will be equipped with all amenities of global standards. The tender process has been completed. The installation of required machinery and necessary changes in it are underway and the manufacturing will practically start from November. Initially, three trains will be manufactured in a month, then the production will be escalated to five. Vande Bharat special train is presently a chair car. There are plans to manufacture sleeper trains in future at this factory, announced the union Minister of Railways (MoR) Ashwini Vaishnaw while laying the foundation stone for Pit Line (Development of Coach Maintenance Facilities) at the Aurangabad Railway Station campus, today morning.

The function was graced by the union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Raosaheb Danve, union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Bhagwat Karad, district’s guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, state’s cooperative minister Atul Save, MP Imtiaz Jaleel, leader of opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, MLC Satish Chavan, MLAs Haribhau Bagade, Sanjay Shirsat, Narayan Kuche, district collector Sunil Chavan, municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari, general manager (South Central Railway) Arun Kumar Jain, manager (SCR Nanded Division) Upinder Singh and others.

Vaishnaw said, “ In past, the railway projects were set aside citing the reason of RoR (return of revenue). Now, the decisions are taken sensitively. The important cities of the country are interconnected either by train or road. Any portion of the region which has not been connected will be connected under the Gati Shakti scheme. The present railway projects will be completed on priority and then the new projects will be undertaken. We are committed to granting railway projects which are necessary for Marathwada.”

At the outset, the minister inspected the whole railway station and also reviewed the proposed re-development plan. He also enjoyed sipping tea at a canteen on the station campus. He also bought some ‘chikki’ on the occasion.

Bharat Gaurav trains

Vaishnaw said that the Bharat Gaurav train has been started from South India for the convenience of devotees visiting Shirdi to pay obeisance to Shri Sai Baba. The ministry has plans to operate such special trains linking spiritual, tourism and historical destinations.

Master Plans of 200 stations

The minister said, “The preparations of master plans of 200 railway stations (including Aurangabad) with an investment of Rs 60,000 crore, is underway. Of all, the tender process of 47 stations has been completed and the works of 32 stations had started. In a fortnight, the work of three more stations will get started. The designs of stations are made keeping in mind the demand of commuters after 50 years.”

Demands to Sant Dnyaneshwar

At the outset of his speech, the Vaishnaw said,” Marathwadyachya Bhumila Majha Pranam.” Later on, he also recited one verse of the ‘Pasayadan’. The minister said that huge demands have been made. Hence we will have to take them to Sant Dnyaneshwar who is the only one who can fulfil all the demands, said Vaishnaw.