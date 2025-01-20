Laugh, because it doesn’t cost much!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Laughter is beneficial for health. However, in the rush of life, many people have lost their smiles. The city has several laughter clubs, where members laugh heartily and try to spread joy to others. Morning and evening, the sound of hearty laughter can be heard in the city’s parks and grounds.

The effect of laughter impacts both the individual and the surrounding environment. Those who have mastered the art of laughing at themselves can remain calm even in stressful situations. Laughter enhances a person’s sense of humour, brings ease to speech and behaviour, keeps the mind cheerful, relieves physical fatigue, provides energy to stay efficient, and prevents minor issues from causing discomfort. It also reduces the likelihood of disputes.

Why is laughter important for health?

Laughter plays a vital role in maintaining health. It helps individuals stay away from stress and tension. It relieves physical fatigue and provides energy to remain productive. Experts have also stated that laughter helps increase positivity in individuals.

The strength to face anxiety and depression

Laughter is good for mental health. It has been scientifically proven that laughter benefits mental well-being. The key benefits of laughter include stress reduction, strengthening social bonds, and releasing the ‘feel-good’ chemical, endorphins, in the body. As a result, one of the many advantages of laughter and humour is the ability to cope with anxiety and depression.-------( Dr. Meraj Qadri, Psychiatrist)