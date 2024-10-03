Launch of new electric car windsor by MG motors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MG Motors recently launched its new Windsor electric car at Dhoot Motors Auto Tech Pvt. Ltd. in the city. The event was attended by Sanjay Shirsath, Harshada Shirsat, and Manish Dhoot, Managing Director of Dhoot Motors.

MG Motors introduced the Windsor as its third electric vehicle in India, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh. The car includes a "Battery as a Service" (BaaS) option and offers a lifetime battery warranty. The Windsor comes equipped with six airbags, a glass roof, a 15.1-inch display, ventilated seats, and 604 liters of boot space. It measures 4295 mm in length and has a 2700 mm wheelbase, with various color options available.

The MG Windsor is now on display at Dhoot Motors Auto Tech Pvt. Ltd., and pre-booking has started, receiving strong customer interest. Key attendees included Shiv Sena District Chief Rajendra Janjal, Radhavallabh Dhoot, Raj Dhut, Saleem Patel, and Supriya Sawai, Sales Head of MG Dhoot Motors.