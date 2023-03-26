Launch of ‘Qutone Luxuria’ at Mantri marble campus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Qutone Tiles, a leading manufacturer and exporter of luxury ceramic tiles, has inaugurated its new showroom at the Mantri Marble Industries Campus in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The showroom, called ‘Qutone Luxuria’ was unveiled on the occasion of the Indian New Year in a ceremony attended by prominent industrialists, architects, contractors, and social organization leaders.

The inauguration was presided over by Sunil Manglunia, MD of Qutone Tiles, and Shyam Sundar Mantri, owner of Mantri Marble Industries. Speaking at the event, Manglunia described the showroom as a one-of-a-kind establishment that showcases Qutone's luxury products made with the best machinery and technology in the world. The company exports these products to over 70 countries.

The event was attended by several high-profile guests, including Bhupendra Singh Rajpal, Chairman of Manjeet Cotton Industries, who praised the dedication, hard work, determination, and reliability of the people of Rajasthan. Former Lions Prantpal (District Governor) and Jain Samaj's Mahavir Patni, Maheshwari Samaj president Jagdish Biyani, Rajesh Kala, Gautam Sancheti, Om Prakash Kela, Manoj Kala, Dilip Kela, Prasanna Kala, and Ghanshyam Randad were also present.

Before the inauguration, all the staff along with Shyam Sundar Mantri, Shobha Mantri, Jagdish Prasad Ladha, Krishna Kant Ladha, Sanjeev Pahadia, Supram Jain, and Dhruv Ladha performed Havan rituals. Architect Santosh Thole, who designed the showroom, was greeted by Sunil Manglunia, MD of Qutone, and welcomed by the team of Mantri Marble.