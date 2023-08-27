Launch of virtual exhibition and incubation programme today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and Tata Technologies Limited have organized a virtual exhibition for startups and an incubation programme for student startups from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in Maharashtra. Inauguration of this activity will be held on Monday at the Maharashtra Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (MCED) in the city on August 28 at 3 pm. The exhibition will provide a platform for startups to showcase their concepts, products, and plans to domestic and international investors. The incubation program will provide seed funding, mentoring, and co-working space to selected startups.