Launch your edible oil business with Govt aid - Earn big, go local

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With rising dependence on imported edible oil, the Central Government has rolled out the National Edible Oil Mission 2025–26 to promote local oilseed cultivation and boost domestic oil production. The scheme targets Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) and farmer groups, offering generous subsidies and technical support.

33% subsidy on plant setup cost

The government offers a 33% subsidy on the total cost of setting up an edible oil production unit.

Free seeds, assured market

Under the scheme, farmers growing oilseeds like safflower, sunflower, groundnut, sesame, soybean, and mustard will receive 100% subsidized seeds. The mission also helps link production to processing units ensuring local value addition and income growth.

Eligibility simplified

To apply:

Farmers must own agricultural land

Their group or FPC must be registered and actively functional

Application must be routed through the Taluka Agriculture Officer

Warehouses get 50% subsidy

The mission also supports 50% subsidy for warehouse construction, helping farmers store oilseeds post-harvest and manage inventory efficiently.

Scope beyond oil

Besides oil extraction, the scheme encourages value-added product development opening doors to a wide agri-processing market.“This is a golden opportunity for farmer groups to enter the edible oil industry. From seeds to storage, the government is supporting every stage. Farmers must contact their Taluka Agriculture Officers to benefit”said Prakash Deshmukh, in-charge divisional joint director of agriculture.