Laundry owner commits suicide

Aurangabad, March 11:

A laundry owner committed suicide by hanging himself in his shop near Radha Mangal Karyalaya in Satara area on Thursday night. A case of accidental death has been registered with Satara police station.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Tukaram Kale (45, Satara area). On Thursday evening, he closed the shutter of his shop from inside and hung himself to the ceiling fan. The nearby shop owners noticed it in the night. PSI Sambhaji Gore and his team rushed to the spot and took him to Government Medical College and Hospital. The doctors declared him dead after the examination. The reason for suicide was not known. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.