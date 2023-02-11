Law and order in the State has collapsed: Ajit Pawar

Women, journalists, public representatives vulnerable in the state

Aurangabad: Women, journalists, public representatives are all vulnerable in the state. They are being attacked as the law and order has collapsed during this government’s rule, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar alleged while speaking at the farmers meet organized in Paithan on Saturday.

The meet was organized by the Nationalist Congress Party. Former health minister Rajesh Tope presided over the programme. Pawar said, MIDC in Paithan tehsil is dying out, announcement of Aurangabad-Paithan four-lane road disappeared in the air. The Brahmagavan irrigation scheme, which is a boon for agricultural irrigation, will not be completed. The Marathwada water grid scheme has been delayed. Even if crores of rupees are given for the development work, the tehsil remains backward. Even after the Guardian Minister belonging to this tehsil, this opportunity could not be taken advantage of. But full focus is being paid only on opening liquor shops. MLC Vikram Kale, MLA Nilesh Lanke, former MP Jaisinghrao Gaikwad, district president Kishore Patil, former MLA Sanjay Waghchaure and other party leaders were present.