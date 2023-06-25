Law examinees worried as papers to be held on Eid-ul Azha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The students of LLB are worried as the examinations department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will hold the examination on ‘Eid-ul-Azha’ which falls on June 29.

The university announced the schedule of LLB three and five years integrated course examinations (first to 10th semester) of June session 2023 on June first. The examinations began on June 13 in two sessions. Students of semesters IV, VI and VII will take their papers on June 29, which will have a public holiday for Eid-u-Azha.’

A group of minority students told this newspaper that they celebrate the festival at their native place.

They demanded that the university should postpone the paper so that students can celebrate the festival. When contacted, the director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation was not available for comment.

The names of the subject papers to be conducted on June 29 are as follows;

Subject name-------Semester---------time

-Law of Contract--------VI-----------------10 am to 1 pm

-Contemporary Issues of Sociology--IV--2 pm to 5 pm

-Administrative Law------VII---------------2 pm to 5 pm.

Box

Senator demands to postpone UG & PG exams

Bamu Senate member Shaikh Zahoor submitted a memorandum to the vice chancellor on Friday demanding to postpone undergraduate and postgraduate papers which will be held on June 29 and 30 so that the outstation students can celebrate the festival which has immense cultural and religious importance.

“The outstation students face the challenge of travel arrangements and availability of transportation. By accommodating the needs of the students, the university will demonstrate its commitment to inclusivity, diversity and respect for different faiths and cultures,” he stated in the memorandum.