Law is mirror of contemporary society

Aurangabad: “Any law is a mirror of contemporary society. The laws are changed with time, society and the nature of the crime. There is a provision in the laws that all should have equal rights. Laws related to women are very effective and there is a need to create awareness among the masses about them,” Judge Vaishali Phadnis, secretary of District Legal Sevices Authority.

She was speaking in a workshop organised by the Grievance Redressal Committee of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the ceremony while Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and the presiding officer of the committee Dr Anjali Rajbhos were present.

Judge Phadnis said that many laws related to women came into existence during the last two to three decades. VC Dr Yeole said the university would start a counselling centre for students in the coming days.

Savita Bahirat conducted the proceedings while Dr Mehrunnisa Pathan proposed a vote of thanks.

Sunanda Sarwade, Meenakshi Sangeet, deputy registrar Sanjay Kavde and Dilip Bharad, Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad, Dr Machhindra Lande and others were present.