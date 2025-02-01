Lawmakers Invited for Marathwada Water Conference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

To address Marathwada’s water crisis, all MPs, MLAs, and ministers have been invited to a Water Dialogue Conference on February 2, announced Dr. Shankar Nagare, President of Marathwada Jal Samruddhi Pratishthan. The event will be held at MASSIA auditorium, Chikalthana MIDC, at 10 AM.

Concerns over water allocation

A committee led by Meri Chairman Mandade has proposed a 7% cut in Jayakwadi Dam’s water supply for Marathwada, with only three Marathwada representatives in the nine-member panel. Industrialist Ramakant Pulkundwar called the decision unfair and urged political unity to oppose it.

Call for Action

MASSIA President Chetan Raut noted industries use just 3% of Jayakwadi’s water but are active in conservation efforts. The conference is organized by Marathwada Jal Samruddhi Pratishthan, Team of Associations, and MASSIA.

Marathwada’s Water Deficit

With 260 TMC water shortage, experts stress equitable upstream water distribution from Jayakwadi Dam to sustain the region.