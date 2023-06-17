Lawyer in inebriated condition calls 112 helpline

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A lawyer in an inebriated condition called the 112 police helpline and lodged a false complaint that his mobile phone was missing. When the police took him to the police station, he argued with them and refused to lodge any complaint. The Cidco police have booked the lawyer Girish Bhaskar Padlak (Uttaranagari) on the charges of making a false complaint in an inebriated condition.

According to the details, the beat marshal of Cidco police station Suresh Wakale on June 15 was patrolling at night with his team. He received a complaint at around midnight on the 112 helplines that a phone was missing from Fiza Hotel. However, the complainant told the police that he has just left for Hotel Rama and made the police wait. After around 20 minutes, Padlak went there and started arguing with the police. They took him to the police station but he started arguing and refused to lodge a complaint. Hence, the police took him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for medical examination. As it was confirmed from the medical report that he was drunk, a case was registered against him under the guidance of senior officers.