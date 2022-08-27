Lawyers appealed to attain justice for oppressed class

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court celebrated its 41st anniversary with great fervour today. The senior most judge of the High Court Justice Prasanna Varale appealed to the lawyers to put in their best and ensure that the oppressed class of the society gets the justice as expected by our Indian Constitution.

The dignitaries Justice Sanjay Gangapurwala, Justice Ravindra Ghughe, president of the Advocates Bar Association of the High Court, Adv Nitin Chaudhari, secretary Adv Suhas Urgunde, vice president Adv Sandeep Andhale and Adv Neema Suryawanshi were on the dais.

The portraits of the former Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Vyankatrao Deshpande, former Chief Minister Barrister A R Antulay and former Legal Minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar were unveiled in the advocates' chamber as they had played a vital role in the establishment of the Aurangabad Bench.

Adv Chaudhari made an introductory speech, while the senior advocates N K Kakade, Sukhdevrao Shelke, veteran pleader Rajendra Deshmukh and Pravin Mandlik highlighted the political, social and judicial struggle and fight made to establish the bench.

Justice Ghuge said, “We are moving ahead slowly but in the right direction. In the past 41 years, the bench has given 2 Chief Justices and 17 Justices to the High Court. The three dignitaries on dais Justice Warale, Justice Gangapurwala and Justice Ghuge are an ideal example or reflection of it.”

“So far, more than 8.19 lakh petitions were filed in the Aurangabad Bench, out of which, above 6.53 lakh had been settled. Besides, more than 2.13 lakh criminal cases were filed, out of which, 1.91 lakh have been settled. Meanwhile, 2 lakh cases are pending, but I believe the purpose of establishing the bench has been successful as the parties have faith in the judiciary as well as the advocates. This is enough to prove it,” said Justice Gangapurwala.

Adv Angha Pedgaonkar presented ‘pasayadan’, Adv Krishna Borge conducted the proceedings and the secretary Adv Urgunde proposed a vote of thanks.