Lawyers experience city’s historical legacy

Aurangabad, July 24:

Lawyers who came to the city to attend the State Lawyer Conference organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa experienced the historical legacy and heritage of the district through an exhibition.

City chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) organised an exhibition 'City’s Legacy ' at the conference.

It included black and white photographs and information on old buildings in the city. For this, INTACH city chapter of co-coordinator Swapnil Joshi. Advocates Mayur Salunke, Chetan Chaudhary and Amit Vaikos worked hard for the initiative.