Lawyers oppose compulsion of e-filing system

Aurangabad

The lawyers of the Aurangabad division bench have opposed the sudden compulsion of e-Filing by the chief justice of India (CJI).

Briefing the press, the president of the Association of Advocates of Aurangabad Division Bench Adv Nitin Chaudhary said, there are no basic facilities for the implementation of the e-filing system in the courts at the taluka and district level, still, the e-filing has been made compulsory. It is not practical for the lawyers to implement every procedure like filing petitions, making payments, and submitting applications through e-filing at this stage. There are several technical snags in the system. Hence, the lawyers oppose the compulsion and it should be kept optional for the lawyers.

Secretary Adv Suhas Urgunde said, the work of the court proceedings will be hampered due to this new system. The CJI all of a sudden, issued a notification about the compulsion from January 9, the lawyers then requested the extension of the date and it was extended till January 15. There is no skilled manpower for the operation of the e-filing, hence the court works will be hampered and the people waiting for justice will be hampered.

Adv Chaudhary said that the associations of the 13 districts have taken a similar stand. Hence, a request will be sent to CJI for not making the e-filing compulsory and should be kept optional until everyone is acquainted with it.

The lawyers will have to preserve the original copy of the file, the payments will have to be done through the GRAS system online, which is always delayed due to the server problem. If there are complaints regarding the payment, the lawyers will have to go to Mumbai as this facility to resolve the complaints is not available here, the lawyers said.

Adv Abhaysingh Bhosale, vice president Adv Nima Suryawanshi, joint secretary Adv Shubhangi More, treasurer Adv Dayanand Bhalke, Adv Pradeep Tambade, adv Rakesh Brahmankar, Adv Uttam Bondar, and others were present during the press meet.