Lawyers take out protest march against atrocities on women

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In response to the increasing incidents of injustice and atrocities against women across the country, a protest march was organised by the District Bar Association (DBA) on Wednesday at 2 pm. The march began from the District Court and proceeded to Kranti Chowk. Expressing deep concern over the distressing attacks and atrocities against women nationwide, Adv Milind Patil (DBA President), demanded that trials for such crimes be conducted in specialised courts.

The protest was held against the atrocities experienced by women from Kolkata, Badlapur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Dr Pratiksha Bhusare and Pooja Pawar.

The march was attended by several DBA members including Secretary Teerthraj Chaware, Vice-President Sunil Padul, Vice-President Suvarna Dongaonkar, Joint Secretary Karan Gaikwad, and members Rahul Bhagat, Kailas Jadhav, Sandeep Kolhe, Vinod Landge, Ashish Kolte, Shahrukh Khan, Mamta Jhalte, Sthitapragya Kere, Sunil Jadhav, and other lawyers such as Ashok Thakre, Songire, P F Patni, K G Bhosale, Santosh Malpani, Santosh Chavan, Abhay Taksal, Bhavesh Chimane, Vaishali Gaikwad, Nitin Kamble, Gopal Pande, Suhas Joshi, Ashok Muley, Sadanand Sonune, Yogesh Phatke, Kavita Wagh, Sangeeta Bilange, Rajnandini Kawale, Anjali Kapse, and others.