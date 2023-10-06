Lawyers to continue agitation until demands are accepted

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The High Court Bar Association at Aurangabad bench has taken a decision in the general body meeting that the lawyers will continue the ‘Kaam Band’ agitation until all their demands are accepted. However, the alternative for the lawyers to work in the court in an emergency has been kept open. Similarly, the bar association has decided to send a letter regarding the discussion with the chief justice for resolving the issues if called unconditionally.

The lawyers had initiated an agitation and stopped the work on Wednesday demanding that all the court procedures be shifted to a single building at the Aurangabad division bench and both the buildings should be connected with Sky Walk or Walkway for the convenience of the lawyers. The chief justice has conveyed a message that the lawyers should withdraw the agitation and should come for discussion. Accordingly, the above-mentioned decision was taken.

In the meeting it was decided that the main issue that all the courts should be conducted in the main building while the registrar’s court and office should be shifted to the new building should be discussed with the chief justice or the proceedings of all courts should be conducted in the main old building. The skywalk for the judges should be made open for the lawyers barring the time allotted for the judges or a new walkway should be established for the lawyers to go in the new building. All courts should be operated through the online system, said the bar association president Adv Narsingh Jadhav and secretary Adv Radhakrushna Ingole Patil while speaking to the reporters.