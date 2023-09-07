Laxmibai Akade passes away

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 7, 2023 08:00 PM 2023-09-07T20:00:12+5:30 2023-09-07T20:00:12+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Laxmibai Pandurang Akade, a senior citizen from Aloknagar (Beed bypass) died of old age in the early ...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Laxmibai Pandurang Akade, a senior citizen from Aloknagar (Beed bypass) died of old age in the early hours of Thursday. She was 90 and leaves behind two sons, one daughter and an extended family. Laxmibai was the mother of Prakash Akade, the secretary of the Non-teaching Staff union of

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

