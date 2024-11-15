Laying of 4-km main pipeline to take six months!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The work of laying a 2500 mm diameter main pipeline between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi, under the new water supply scheme, has been going at a snail’s pace, for the past few years. The pipeline of length 34-km has been laid and laying of 4-km length is remaining. It has come to notice that there are multiple obstructions in the task that are causing a delay in the completion of pipeline-laying work.

Reasons for the work

The obstructions include ongoing four-laning of road; and non-starting of the work to construct bridges on nullah and river near Bidkin, Dhorkin, Chitegaon and Karkin villages. It is impossible to start laying of main pipeline unless the bridge work starts, said the sources adding that it would take at least 5-6 months more to lay the pipeline after the starting of bridge works.

Supplementary Project

Till the completion of the new water supply scheme project, a sum of Rs 200 crore was spent on laying of 900-mm pipeline (parallel to the old 700 mm pipeline) to overcome the complaint of water scarcity in the city. The project claimed to lift 26 MLD of water through the new pipeline. However, there were complaints that the contractor was not completing the task seriously. Hence the municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth has ordered slapping a fine on the contractor daily, then also the work progress is not as expected, it is learnt.

Harsul Treatment Plant

The municipal corporation constructed a water treatment plant of 10 MLD capacity near Harsul Lake last year. It was built in one year, but the treatment plant at Pharola is still incomplete even after one and a half years.