Laying of 900-mm pipeline disheartens citizens

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To quench the city’s thirst during the summer, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) spent Rs 200 crore to lay a new 900 mm diameter water pipeline. It was claimed that this pipeline would deliver 75 MLD of water in 24 hours. However, for the past one to one and a half months, only a meagre 22 MLD of water has been received through it. This has raised questions about the worthiness of the scheme.

The work of a new water supply scheme valuing Rs 2,740 crore is underway. The project is expected to be completed by at least March 2025. Till then, to meet the city’s water demand, an independent 900 mm diameter water pipeline was quickly laid from Jayakwadi to Nakshtrawadi within just eight months. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the MJP claimed that the city would get 75 MLD of water through this pipeline. After about one and a half months of intense efforts, the pipeline was barely made operational. Two 425 HP capacity pumps were installed to pump water from Jayakwadi to the Pharola water treatment plant. However, only 22 MLD of water is being delivered through the pipeline in 24 hours, making it nearly impossible to meet the city's water needs with such a small amount.

Currently, the city receives 80 to 85 MLD of water from the CSMC’s 1200 mm diameter pipeline and 20 to 25 MLD from the 700 mm diameter pipeline, totalling only 125 to 130 MLD of water. The city actually needs at least 200 MLD of water.

Third Pump at Dhorkin

MJP continues to make experiments on the 900 mm diameter pipeline. Now, a third 425 HP capacity pump is being installed at Dhorkin. It is said that this pump will increase the water supply by an additional 7 to 8 MLD through the pipeline. If this increase happens, it will provide some relief to the city, claims the CSMC water supply section officials.