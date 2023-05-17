Laying of 900-mm size pipeline to kick-off soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After a struggle of one long year, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), the nodal agency of the new water supply scheme, has issued the work order to the contractor to replace the old and damaged 700 mm pipeline with 900 mm. The pipeline quenches the thirst of citizens staying in different parts of the old city.

It may be noted that the new water supply scheme works are being delayed. As a result, to overcome the leakages in the existing old and out-of-order 700 mm pipeline, the supplementary project of replacing the pipeline was proposed.

The work of laying the new pipeline of length 39 km (from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi) will be done in three phases by three different contractors.

The municipal corporation lifts and transports 56 MLD of water through the 700 mm pipeline. The state government has approved the detailed project report (DPR) valuing Rs 193 crore to strengthen the old water supply scheme. Later on, the proposal was included in Amrut 2.0 Mission. Hence on the instruction of the municipal corporation, MJP invited the tenders to lay a 900 mm pipeline; set up new pumping machinery; construct a new water treatment plant (WTP) and undertake repairing and maintaining the existing old WTP.

The pipeline from Jayakwadi to Dhorkin; Dhorkin to Pharola and Pharola to Nakshatrawadi will be done in three phases by three different contractors. Three different tenders were invited, but the rates quoted were very high. As a result, the municipal corporation intervened and through negotiations coerced the contractors to reduce their quotations. The process is still underway.

MJP gave the work order to lay a pipeline from Jayakwadi to Dhorkin as well as to the agency for installing pumping machines.

The work order to lay the pipeline has been issued to the P P Mogad agency, while the work order for pumping machinery has been issued to the Akola-based Mahaveer Hydro Project. These agencies had quoted 11.76 pc and 8.51 pc below the estimated price of the works respectively, said the sources.

Meanwhile, the representatives of both agencies held a spot inspection and obtained necessary details and hoped that the works will be starting soon, said the sources.