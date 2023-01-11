Leaders of particular parties being targetted: Ajit Pawar

Aurangabad

Legislative assembly opposition leader Ajit Pawar alleged that leaders of specific parties are being targetted which is inappropriate. He was talking to the reporters after filling the nomination of Marathwada Teachers constituency candidate of Mahavikas Aghadi Vikram Kale in the afternoon at Rashtrawadi Bhavan on Wednesday.

Speaking on the reference of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on the house of former minister Hasan Mushrif in Kolhapur, Pawar quested whether people of a particular community are targetted. No government should misuse powers for political rivalry. ED, CBI, and anti-corruption bureau organisations have the right to investigate but what is happening presently is politically motivated.

Why Anil Deshmukh and Sanjay Raut were arrested. Those leaders who joined BJP say that they have comfortable nights of sleep after joining BJP, what does this mean? People realize it well.

When asked Pawar about Congress contesting separately, he said, the senior leaders take a decision in such matters. Presently no party is in the situation to contest independently.

Important and people’s issues are being neglected. BJP senior leaders, state chief minister and deputy chief minister should take notice of the offensive remarks for national heroes by the governor and other ministers.

There is not a single woman minister in the state government, which is disrespectful to women. This government will fall, and it will continue until it has the majority, Pawar mentioned.