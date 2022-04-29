Leading company in EV bus and battery manufacturing to invest in Aurangabad-- Dr Karad

Inauguration of the two-day national ‘Energy conclave 2022’

Aurangabad, April 29:

Talks are underway with a leading company in electric bus and battery manufacturing for investment in Aurangabad, said union minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. He was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day ‘Energy Conclave 2022’ jointly organized by Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) and Chhatrapati Shahu Engineering College CSMSS on Friday.

He further said, with the aim of reducing India's dependence on crude oil imports and reducing pollution, the Central government has focused on green mobility and aims to reduce carbon emissions by 30 per cent by 2030. The government is determined to make India a centre for EV manufacturing. CMIA has taken an important step in that direction by organizing this conference. The automobile and component engineering companies must be ready for the new technology. Also, a meeting was held for the international convention centre on 50 acres of land in Auric.

Vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University Dr KV Kale, GIZ-IGVET project head, Dr Rodney Reviere, joint managing director, MSEDCL Dr Mangesh Gondawale, CSMSS president Ranjit Mule, CMIA president Shiv Prasad Jaju, secretary Satish Lonikar, principal Dr Ulhas Shinde and energy cell head Rahul Deshpande were present on the occasion.

497 charging stations in the State

Dr Gondawale said that the Central government will spend Rs 10,000 crore for the promotion of this new technology and has given responsibility to MSEDCL as the nodal company for the State. So far 497 EV charging stations have been set up in the State and another 397 stations will be developed in the near future. Charging stations will be provided not only in Aurangabad, but across Marathwada.

Rs 5 lakh crore investment in EV sector

Dr Rodney said that Global sales of EVs has grown by 80 per cent in the past one year globally. There is a need to re-skill and up-skill the existing educational system for this technology. The issue of battery waste needs to be dealt with while focusing on recycle, reuse and renovate policy. Also, companies across the globe will be investing Rs 5 lakh crore in the EV sector. GIZ will be collaborating with the educational institutions to prepare the students for the future.