Learning about the ‘75 Hard’ Program

75 Hard is not just a programme or a challenge. It is a full-fledged mindset move; a revolutionary approach to habit-building and a movement to empower people towards ‘winning the war with yourself.’ Andy Frisella created this programme, and she is also the author of the book ‘75 Hard: A Tactical Guide to Winning the War with Yourself.’ This programme is essentially a set of simplistically designed extremely challenging rules/habits that the participants commit to executing for 75 continuous days.

The five rules are simple:

1. Follow a strict, dedicated, healthy diet. Alcohol and cheat meals are prohibited.

2. Work out for 45 minutes, twice a day. (One workout has to be outdoors)

3. Drink 1 gallon of water each day.

4. Record your progress each day in the form of your pictures.

5. Develop a reading habit. (10 pages each day, no audiobooks are allowed.)

The most difficult part? You miss a day, and you are obliged to start all over again.

People all around the world have massively failed to follow these simple five rules consistently for 75 days. Those who could complete it have found it to be revolutionary for them. These 75 days changed their lives 360 degrees and they continue to be grateful for this beautifully designed programme.

I have started with this programme. Halfway through it, I am already seeing visible differences in my health and mindset. I highly suggest taking up this challenge and joining hands with me as we grow together.

After all, we can all create something as powerful as we are.