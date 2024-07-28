Leave encashment amount of Bamu employees doubled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University decided to double the leave encashment amount to be given on the retirement day of non-teaching employees.

The non-teaching staff members of the university get Rs 2 lakh as leave encashment. As per the new decision, they will receive Rs 4 lakh on retirement.

Those employees who are retiring at the end of the current month will get this benefit.

It may be noted that the employees and officers are allowed to encash leaves of 300 days maximum at the time of retirement. Earlier, the employees used to get Rs 2 lakh as leave encashment.

A meeting chaired by vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari was held on July 8. In the meeting, it was decided to increase the leave encashment amount up to Rs 4 lakh from Rs 2 lakh. It was also decided that the grade-IV employees would get a hundred per cent amount.

Deputy registrar Dr Digamber Netke, D M Bankar (Laboratory Technician), Arvind Helwade (senior assistant) and Ganesh Salve (peon) who retire on July 31 will get a revised scheme of leave encashment. Dr Vikas Shende from the Chemistry Department will also retire as faculty this month.

The farewell ceremony of these employees will held at Mahatma Phule Hall at 11 am on July 31.

VC Dr Fulari will preside over the function. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrtukar and head of the General Administration Department Dr Kailas Pathrikar were present.