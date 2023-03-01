Leave the internal strife, unite for the party

-Shivgarjana melava of Sena (UBT)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Internal factionalism in Shiv Sena in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has led to calls for unity among party members. At the ‘Shivgarjana Melava’ held at Tapadia Natya Mandir on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Kishori Pednekar and Anil Kadam criticized the behavior of certain party members and emphasized the need for unity. The leaders also expressed concern over rising inflation and gas prices, and called for a movement against these issues.

During the meeting, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Yuva Sena executive member Ankit Prabhu, and others gave speeches on the crisis facing the Sena. They highlighted the challenges faced by the party in the past and stressed the importance of remaining loyal to the party.

However, the meeting was not without controversy, as Pednekar criticized MNS leader Prakash Mahajan and warned him against using abusive language. Additionally, some leaders expressed disagreement with the decision to form an alliance with Mahavikas Aghadi in the past. Despite these disagreements, the Shiv Sena leaders called for unity and emphasized the need for the party to remain strong.