Lecture held in Bamu on Gandhi Jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Gandhi Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) organised a lecture on ‘The Non-Vilence Ideology acceptable to Mahatma Gandhi’ at the Sanskrit Department on Monday as part of Mahatma Gandhi’s Jayanti.

Expert and scholar Dr Nivedita Saraf said Mahatma Gandhi is considered a genius and revered in the world as he insisted on adopting the principle of non-violence in political life.

She said how there was a need for a non-violence ideology that was acceptable to Mahatma Gandhi. She also talked about the principles of non-violence of Gandhi. Earlier, study Centre director Kranti Vyavhare made an introductory speech. Director of the Students Welfare Department Dr Mustajeeb Khan garlaned the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in a programme held in the department.