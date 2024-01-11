Lecture in Bamu on 30th name extension day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will host a lecture on ‘Struggle for Renaming and Three Decades of Name-extension’ at the main university auditorium on January 14 to celebrate its 30th name extension day.

Former vice chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open Univeristy and MGM Univeristy Dr Sudhir Gavhane will deliver the lecture. VC Dr Suresh Gosav will preside over the function.

Management Council member Principal Dr Gautam Patil, Dr Yogita Patil and registrar Dilip Bharad will be the guest of honour. Director of the Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure appealed to all to attend the programme. Meanwhile, VC D Gosavi will hold a review meeting on the eve of name extension day.

Reprinting of ‘Namatar Ladha: Ek Shodyatra’

‘Namatar Ladha: Ek Shodyatra,’ a book on 17 years renaming struggle has been written by Dr Sudhir Gavhane and will be represented. The book which was released in 1995 has been out of print for 20 years. Dr Sudhir Gavhane said that the book which is considered an important document on university renaming would be reprinted soon.

