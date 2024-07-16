Lecture in Bamu on Sathe death anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Annabhau Sathe Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambekdar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) will organise a lecture at Mahatma Phule Hall at 11 am on July 18 on the death anniversary of Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe.

Famous literary person Dr Dhanraj Dahat will deliver the lecture. Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade and registrar Dr Prashant Amrtukar will be guests of honour for the events. Centre director Dr Vaishali Bodele appealed to all students and teachers to attend the programme.