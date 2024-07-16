Lecture in Bamu on Sathe death anniversary
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 16, 2024 07:50 PM2024-07-16T19:50:02+5:302024-07-16T19:50:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Annabhau Sathe Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambekdar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) will organise a lecture at Mahatma Phule Hall at 11 am on July 18 on the death anniversary of Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe.
Famous literary person Dr Dhanraj Dahat will deliver the lecture. Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade and registrar Dr Prashant Amrtukar will be guests of honour for the events. Centre director Dr Vaishali Bodele appealed to all students and teachers to attend the programme.