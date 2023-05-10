Lecture on ‘Freedom of Expression in Journalism'
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 10, 2023 07:20 PM 2023-05-10T19:20:02+5:30 2023-05-10T19:20:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mass Communication and Journalism College of MGM University will organise a lecture on 'Freedom of Expression in Journalism' at Vinoba Bhave Auditorium, at 11 am on May 11. Senior Journalist Kumar Ketkar will deliver the lecture. College Principal Dr Rekha Shelke appealed to all to attend the lecture.