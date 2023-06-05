Lecture on Shivrajyabhishek Din

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a lecture as part of the celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Coronation Day (Shivrajyabhishek Din) on June 6.

Prominent Shivcharitrakar Ravindra Patil will deliver the lecture at Mahatma Phule Hall at 11 am, on Shivrajyabhishek.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the programme. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle will also grace the event.

Director of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Study Centre Dr Rajesh Ragade and Director of Students Development Board Dr Mustajeeb Khan appealed to all to attend the event.