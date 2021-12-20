Lecture on Wamandada Kardak held in English Dept

Aurangabad, Dec 20:

The Wamandada Kardak Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) organised a lecture and symposium in the Department of English recently.

Yogiraj Bagul who wrote a biography of Wamandada Kardak delivered the lecture. He shared many incidents of Dr Ambedkar’s life. Dr Umesh Bagade spoke on people’s history and its importance in public life.

Earlier, Study Centre director Dr Uttam Ambhore explained the objectives of the centre.

Dr Sanjay Moon, Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Anand Ubale, Dr Mehrunnisa Pathan, Dr Sanjay Paikrao, Dr Vaibhav Jhakle and others were present.