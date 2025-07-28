Leelabai Malpani passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Leelabai Hanumandas Malpani passed away on Sunday at the age of 87.

Her funeral procession will be held on Monday, at 10.30 am, from the family residence ‘Vaibhav’, Surananagar, Jalna Road (behind Gurunanak Petrol Pump), to Kailash Nagar Mokshabhoomi. She is survived by her sons, Chandrakant (Bandubhau) and Sunil, and grandchildren Gaurav, Bhushan, Vaibhav, and Shubham.