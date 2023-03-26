Legislative Council leader of opposition in contact of Shinde faction

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsath (Shinde faction) created sensation on Sunday by claiming that Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) Legislative Council leader of opposition MLC Ambadas Danve is in contact with Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). He was speaking during a Shinde faction convention organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Sunday for the preparations of the Dhanusha Ban Yatra of chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Shirsat said that Danve has narrated him the incident that when Shiv Sena leader Shushma Andhare visited the city, she was annoyed as arrangements of her stay was made in Subhedari guest house. Hence, the arrangement was made in a five star hotel at the last moment. The earlier Shiv Sena leaders used to stay in ordinary hotels whenever they used to come to the city. Several leaders of Thackeray group is coming in the Shinde group. Now, Danve is also in their contact, Shirsat mentioned.

Meanwhile, Danve said, MLA Shirsat is now a days speaks anything and no one takes him seriously. I am the true Shivsainik of Balasaheb and if Shirsat is dreaming that I should join Shinde faction, he should see this dream.