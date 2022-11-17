Lena Ahmed gets Ph D in Microbiology

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Lena Ahmed Saleh Al Faqeeh in Microbiology. She submitted her thesis titled ‘Studies on Ethnomedical Effect of Bioactive Compounds Extracted from Fruiting Body of Edible Mushroom on Some Human Pathogenic Microbes and Some Cancer Cell Lines’ under the guidance of Dr Mohammed Rafiuddin Naser, Research Guide, Department of Botany, Maulana Azad College.