Leopard attack leaves woman seriously injured

A woman was seriously injured in a leopard attack while picking cotton in Wadji, Paithan on Thursday.

The injured woman has been identified as Renuka Vitthal Veer (33, Wadji). Renuka was attacked while picking cotton around 2 pm and was rescued by nearby farmers. A leopard has been spotted in the Wadji area for the past 15 days, having attacked two buffaloes and a deer. Renuka and her 14-year-old daughter Monica were picking cotton in field number 40/1 on Thursday afternoon, owned by Vitthal Veer. At that moment, a leopard ambushed Renuka, severely injuring her. Hearing Monica’s loud cries for help, nearby farmers rushed to the scene. They managed to scare off the leopard by throwing stones and making loud noises. Renuka was then rushed by relatives to the rural government hospital in Pachod for treatment.