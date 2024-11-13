Leopard drags 10-yr-old girl holding neck

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sensation prevailed after a 10-year-old school girl Pranali Bharat Muley (resident of 74 Jalngaon in Paithan tehsil) died in a leopard attack, at 74 Jalgaon village, on Wednesday evening. The deceased along with five women was plucking cotton from the crops in the field at the village in Paithan tehsil. The leopard pounced on her and dragged her into nearby bushes by holding her neck.

It so happened that seven women were plucking cotton on the farm of Radhakisan Muley of the village. The leopard which was hiding in the bushes attacked the girl at 5 pm. Terrified women members then screamed and pelted stones in the direction of the wild animal. The leopard then ran away leaving the injured girl on the spot.

Acting upon the information, the medical officer of Dhorkin, Dr Shailesh Ghodke reached the spot along with an ambulance. Pranali was being treated in the ambulance while transported to Bidkin Hospital. However, the medical officer declared her dead upon examination. Pranali was studying in the sixth standard in the village’s zilla parishad school. She is survived by her parents, one sister, one brother and a grandmother. Bidkin police station has registered the incident.

Rs 25 lakh aid to grieved family

Bidkin’s assistant police inspector Nilesh Shelke and forest officials Sankpal, Shashikant Tambe, Alka Rathod, Prabhu Chormare, and Prashant Nikalje inspected the accident spot late in the evening. Tambe said that efforts will be taken to get help of Rs 25 lakh from the state government.

It is learnt that the leopard has been straying around in the 74 Jalgaon village for the last six months. Hence the farmers had submitted written requests to the forest officials to place a cage to trap the wild animal, but the officials paid no heed towards their request. Accordingly, it is due to the lethargy of forest officials the girl has lost her life.