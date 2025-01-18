Leopard gives a slip to forest officials

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The movement of leopards in the city has increased recently. Currently, it is the time for harvesting sugarcane, tur, and watering wheat, jowar, and orchards, so farmers go to their fields during the night or late hours to water their crops. However, there is a possibility of having leopards in those areas.

"Don't be afraid, but stay cautious," is the message being spread by the Department of Forest (DoF) through awareness campaigns to the villagers and farmers. Leopards are present in the Vaijapur, Gangapur, and Paithan tehsils. Typically, leopards do not attack animals that appear larger than themselves. They usually hunt dogs, rabbits, other birds, and reptiles. Fish in the water, crocodiles, and other small animals and birds are also prey for leopards. Currently, leopards are coming very close to human settlements and, in some cases, may attack humans.

Why are leopards found in cities, farms, and settlements?

Farmlands provide space for hiding, along with prey and water sources.

Improper waste management is found near residential areas, both in villages and cities.

There is a higher population of dogs and pigs, which attract leopards.

Prey is easily available for leopards.

A leopard entered the city and was captured on CCTV footage.

The leopard managed to give a slip to forest officials.

It was once hiding in a lemon tree in Gangapur.

Stay Cautious…

The deputy conservator of forests (DCF) Suvarna Mane said, “ Due to the abundant availability of water and food, leopards are residing in the rural areas of Ahilyanagar, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. When they see human crowds, they usually flee. If you spot a leopard, inform the DoF immediately. Do not wander alone in the fields, take precautions regarding minor children, and exercise caution while working in the fields.”