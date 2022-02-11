Leopard kills deer, injures wild boar in Bhendala

Aurangabad, Feb 11:

After a leopard was found dead in a well in Chikalthana area on Thursday, another incident of a leopard killing a deer and injuring a wild boar in Bhendala near Kaigaon has been reported on Friday. The farmers and the nearby villagers are panicked due to the attack of the leopard on two animals in a day.

A deer was found dead on a farm of Dnyaneshwar Gadekar in Bhendala on Thursday. When the villagers inspected the spot, the footprints of a leopard were spotted. Later, they also found a wild boar in an injured condition. It was attacked by a leopard on the neck. The villagers informed the forest department.

The Bhendala area is a natural habitat for wild animals like deer and boar. Hence, leopards come to this area for hunting. Last year, a leopard attacked goats on a farm in this area. The nearby villagers are in panic after the presence of a leopard has been reported. They alleged that the forest department is ignorant about the presence of the leopard and it may lead to a major mishap.