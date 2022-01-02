Leopard kills goat in Chincholi Limbaji

Aurangabad, Jan 2:

A goat was killed by a leopard on Saturday night in Chincholi Limbaji Shivar. Eight days ago, three goats were killed by a leopard in Ganeshpur Shivar. The attack has created panic among the farmers.

Six to seven dogs have also been found dead in the area in eight days. On Saturday, farmer Harishchandra Bawaskar was in his field in gut no 340. Meanwhile, at around 5 pm, he saw a leopard in a cotton field. The women working in the cotton field were terrified when they saw a leopard in front of them. The leopard fled when the women working in another field shouted at the animal. Later in the night, the leopard attacked and killed a goat tied in a shed in gut no 341. Another goat was also injured in the attack. Farmer Baban Ananda Ivare said that the shed was covered with six feet high wire mesh. Forester MR Sheikh, forest range officer GN Chathe, forest guard Vitthal Shejwal inspected the site. They did not find any leopard footprints. Sarpanch Vilas Pawar, Vinayak Pawar, Dnyaneshwar Wadhekar and others have demanded that the forest department should provide compensation to the farmer.

Third attack in eight days

The forest officials said that there were no leopard footprints, hence it might be another predator. This is the third attack in the last eight days. Three goats belonging to Ganeshpur farmer Charan Singh Rajarwal were killed by a leopard eight days ago. Forester Sheikh said farmers should be vigilant. No one should go to the field alone.