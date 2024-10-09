Leopard-like creature causes alarm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Rickshaw passengers spotted a leopard-like creature crossing the Solapur-Dhule Highway near Golwadi-Valdgaon Shivara on Tuesday night. Forest officials inspected paw prints and assured the public there’s no cause for alarm, as the animal may not be a leopard.

The Forest Department inspected paw prints near Solapur-Dhule Highway and confirmed the animal resembled a leopard but was not one. After hotel owners reported sightings, the area was searched thoroughly, with no leopard found. The Forest Department team, including range officer Avinash Rathod, forest guard Vishwas Salve and others conducted the inspection.