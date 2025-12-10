Leopard spotted in Pishor area, farmers alarmed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A leopard was spotted near Plot No. 159 in Pishor, Kannad tehsil, on Wednesday around 1 pm, alarming local farmers. Seven to eight women picking cotton in Anna Navale’s field encountered the animal and raised an alarm, immediately informing Navale. Around 10–12 farmers rushed to the site, and some used flaming torches to chase the leopard out. Locals reported leopard sightings near the Girja Mata temple over the past two to three days. The forest department has been patrolling the area and plans to inspect Plot No. 159 on Thursday morning. Farmers are urging authorities to set up a trap and take urgent measures to safely capture the leopard.