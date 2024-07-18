Leopard spotted roaming in Prozone Mall

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the citing of clear footage in CCTV cameras in the wee hours on Wednesday, the Department of Forest (DoF) and Rescue Team launched a massive search operation and placed three cages in different corners of the areas on Thursday. Ironically, the incident came to light after 24 hours. Hence, a team of 90 officials and personnel of DoF, including the rescue team, swung into action and is monitoring the situation.

The leopard movement in the parking area of the Prozone Mall was spotted in the CCTV camera footage. It was coming from the MIDC Chikalthana area. The officials also spotted pug marks at the site and traced them.

It seems that the leopard is moving in all directions of the city. On Monday morning (at 3.47 am), it was spotted moving in Ulkanagari. On Tuesday at 3.30 am, it was seen at Shambhunagar (behind Podar School) and in Fatiabad fields near Maliwada (with two cubs) at 9.30 pm and On Wednesday morning (at 3.30 am) in Kabranagar and at 3.47 am in Prozone Mall vicinity.

The leopard entered the mall premises from the rear entrance on Wednesday at 3.42 am. It roamed in different corners and then reached the gate made of glass. The security guard saw the CCTV footage movements on Thursday. This is how the news got viral and fear prevailed amongst the citizens.

The pug marks and live movement of the leopard in CCTV footage alerted to be on heels. The DoF has called in expert personnel from Junnar Rescue Centre and its officials like range forest officers, forest guards, and others across the district. The Prozone Mall operated normally on Thursday and the movement of visitors remained unaffected during the whole day.

Area with dense vegetation

The Chikalthana MIDC area’s closed factories, a crematorium, state transport workshops, and huge open space in the backyard of the mall, have dense vegetation providing a safe hiding spot for the leopard during the day. The rescue team after surveying the area claimed that as there was no disturbance during night hours, the wildlife animal would have come out for want of food between 1 am and 4 am. The leopard was spotted moving during the same time in the CCTV cameras at Ulkanagari, Shambhunagar, and Prozone Mall. The leopard has not harmed anyone as it is hunting small animals like dogs and pigs for food and then would rest in the nearby bushes.”

Tracks Found

The CCTV footage shows the leopard moving freely on the mall premises. The pug marks were also found near the wall in the parking bay. This has alerted the DoF and rescue team, leading them to place three cages at the frequent spots.